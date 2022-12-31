Pilibhit (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother, ostensibly after she refused to give him money to "indulge his addiction", police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kailash Kumari, they said.

The accused has also been detained.

On Friday, the teenager sought money from his mother to "indulge in addiction". After Kumari declined to give her son the money, an argument broke out between the two. The teenager was pacified after the intervention of villagers, Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

On Saturday morning, when Kumari was cooking, her son attacked her with a sharp object. She died on the spot, Tripathi added.

