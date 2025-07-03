Itanagar, Jul 3 (PTI) Panic gripped Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun on Wednesday after a 19-year-old youth launched a sudden machete attack, injuring two local residents.

The accused, identified as Daman Nima of Nima village in Upper Subansiri district, was apprehended by police following a brief chase.

The attack occurred in the town's C-Sector around 1:15 PM when Nima began assaulting bystanders without provocation.

Responding promptly, a police team led by Inspector K Dev caught him near Pachin Road, Naharlagun SP Nyelam Nega said.

The victims have been identified as Nehru Murtem (57), son of late Tagam Murtem, and Hage Anku (54), daughter of Hage Babing, both residents of C-Sector.

Police have registered two separate cases under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SP said adding, the accused is currently in police custody.

Further investigation is underway, and legal proceedings will follow, the Nega added.

