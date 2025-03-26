Patna (Bihar) [India], March 26 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly condemned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comments during the budget session towards former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, calling them highly disrespectful.

In a post on X, Yadav expressed his disapproval, stating, "The repeated disrespect shown by Honorable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar towards former Chief Minister Smt. Rabri Devi in the legislative assembly is highly condemnable."

Yadav further questioned the actions of the Bihar Chief Minister, noting the contrast between the state's religious significance and the language used by its leader.

He said, "Bihar is the land where Mother Sita was born, and when the leader of Bihar himself uses such harsh language towards women, what could be a greater misfortune for Bihar than this?"

The RJD leader also highlighted Rabri Devi's role as a symbol of women's empowerment in the state.

He added, "Rabri Devi is a living symbol of women's empowerment in Bihar. She instills hope, trust, and enthusiasm in every woman of Bihar, inspiring them to believe that not only men but also women here are powerful enough to fight against injustice throughout their lives, manage their families, and contribute to the prosperity of the entire state."

Tejashwi Yadav strongly criticized Nitish Kumar's behavior, calling it an insult to women's power and reflective of a patriarchal mindset. He said, "Such objectionable language, misconduct, rude behavior, and insult by the Chief Minister is a severe disrespect to woman power and reflects a patriarchal mindset that considers women inferior."

Yadav demanded an apology from Nitish Kumar, urging him to apologize to the women of Bihar for his actions. He concluded, "Nitish Kumar should immediately apologize to the women of Bihar for his actions and this remark."

Meanwhile, A petition was filed against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a Bihar court seeking action against him over allegedly "disrespecting" the national anthem at a public event in Patna.

Amit Kumar, the Advocate of the petitioner, spoke to ANI after the Court ordered a notice to Nitish Kumar for disrespecting the National Anthem.

"On 20 March, at an event in Patna's Patliputra Stadium, the National Anthem was being played, during which CM Nitish Kumar's body language was condemnable and punishable. Neither did he stand up for the National Anthem himself, nor was he allowing the other officials to respect it," said the Advocate.

"We have been taught to respect the national anthem since we are kids, that when the anthem is being played we should not fidget, make movements or indulge in any activities, adhering to the norms. This is disrespectful to the national anthem and the nation. The complainant is Vikas Paswan, who has filed the case. It is very shameful that a person appointed as the Chief Minister of the state disrespects the anthem," the Advocate added. (ANI)

