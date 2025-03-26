Kolkata, March 26: The much-anticipated Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of March 26, 2025, will be declared today. This popular Satta Matka-style lottery game, played exclusively in Kolkata, draws thousands of players daily. Conducted in multiple rounds, the Shillong Teer game allows participants to place bets and test their luck. The Kolkata Fatafat Result will be announced at regular intervals throughout the day, with the first round beginning at 10 AM. Players can check the Kolkata FF Result Chart of March 26 on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in or below.

Kolkata Fatafat, managed by local authorities, remains one of West Bengal's most played lottery games, where gambling is permitted under state regulations. The game consists of eight rounds or "Bazi" with results declared every 90 minutes. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF involves a mix of skill and luck, as participants must analyse previous results to make their predictions. With thousands of hopefuls participating daily, the lottery remains a significant attraction. Stay tuned for the Kolkata Fatafat Result of March 26 and the latest winning numbers.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 26, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 268 - - - 6 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Played exclusively in Kolkata, Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is a legal lottery game in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Sikkim, Punjab, Assam, and Meghalaya. The game differs from traditional lotteries as participants must predict passing record numbers in eight rounds or "Bazis" conducted throughout the day, starting at 10 AM.

Winning requires skill and strategy, making it more challenging than standard lotteries. Players can learn techniques through YouTube tutorials before participating. While Kolkata FF remains popular, LatestLY advises caution as lottery participation carries financial risks.

