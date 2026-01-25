Patna (Bihar) [India], January 25 (ANI) Reacting to the appointment of Tejashwi Yadav as the working President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), party leader Alok Kumar Mehta said that the party has always remained firm on its ideology and core principles.

Mehta said that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has entrusted Tejashwi Yadav with a new responsibility, which has infused the party with fresh energy. He added that there is growing enthusiasm among the youth across the country, including in Bihar, following the decision.

"The RJD has always remained steadfast on its ideas, on its core principles. Lalu Prasad has given Tejashwi Yadav a new responsibility, which seems to have infused new blood into the party... There is enthusiasm among the youth of the country and the state," he said to ANI.

Earlier, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad told ANI, "After the National President's approval, a proposal was made to appoint the Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, as the National Working President of the party. The entire committee unanimously accepted this proposal, and from today onwards, Tejashwi ji will work as the National Working President of the party, following the guidelines of the party and the National President..."

Meanwhile, RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Sunday emphasised "Laluvad" as a fight for the marginalised and encouraged grassroots workers to speak up without fear.

In a veiled jibe at her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, who now controls the RJD, she claimed that "infiltrators and conspirators" sent by fascist opponents are controlling the party.

In a post on X, she raised concern over the current state of Lalu Prasad Yadav's party, questioning those responsible for its decline and criticising leaders for avoiding questions, dodging accountability, and mistreating those who speak up.

Archarya wrote on X, stating that whoever is a true "Laluvadi" would question the current state of the party founded by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

She said, "Such a person will undoubtedly question those responsible for the party's current sorry state and raise their voice against the dubious and suspect roles of such people, without caring for the consequences." (ANI)

