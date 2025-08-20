New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi.

On the occasion, Vikramarka praised Rajiv Gandhi's services. He recalled that Rajiv Gandhi brought many changes in India's economy and technology in his short tenure and laid the foundations for shaping it into a modern country.

Also Read | Archana Tiwari Traced: Missing Madhya Pradesh Lawyer Found in UP's Lakhimpur Khiri After 12 Days, to Be Brought to Bhopal Today.

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid a floral tribute to his late father and former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday paid floral tribute to his late father and former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Also Read | Raghava Lawrence, KPY Bala's Noble Act: Tamil Actors Build Restrooms for Government School Students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the late Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

"On his birth anniversary today, my tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Rajiv Gandhi took charge of Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

Under his government, India saw the start of the modernisation process in its economy, as he promoted technology, telecommunications, and education reforms.

Rajiv Gandhi played a pivotal role in modernising the country's technological infrastructure. His vision helped lay the foundation for India's IT boom in the 1990s and beyond. His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software to promote IT growth. His government's policies helped establish the National Association of Software and Service Companies in 1988, boosting India's software industry. His government also encouraged computer education in schools and universities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)