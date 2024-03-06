Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at a mechanic's shed in the Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday afternoon.

As per fire officials, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Srinivas Goud, Station Fire Officer, Narayankhed, said, "A fire broke out in a closed mechanic shed at around 12:20 PM. The fire has been completely extinguished. There are no casualties. One fire engine reached the spot and extinguished the fire."

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

