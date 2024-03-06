Thiruvananthapuram, March 6: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDC) has ordered an ENT surgeon, Dr. Raju George, and Sahrudaya Hospital in Alappuzha, where he is employed, to compensate a man who lost his vision following nasal surgery. The patient developed vision loss in one eye and a divergent squint in the other.

According to a report in TNIE, the commission directed the surgeon and the hospital to pay Rs 1 lakh for the patient’s pain and suffering, Rs 51,000 for medical expenses, and Rs 10,000 as costs. The order was issued by judicial member Ajith Kumar D and member Radhakrishnan K R, based on appeal petitions filed by both parties against the compensation award by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Alappuzha. Delhi: Consumer Court Orders Lifestyle to Pay Rs 3,000 Compensation to Customer for Charging Rs 7 for Paper Carry Bag.

The patient, Unnikrishnan Nair of Alappuzha, underwent nasal polypectomy surgery at the hospital in 2010. He lost vision in his left eye the following evening. He received inpatient treatment at the Alappuzha Medical College for a week and later at the Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly. The diagnosis at the Little Flower Hospital revealed that Nair suffered from a left optic nerve injury and left medial rectus injury. Kerala Consumer Court Orders Caterer To Pay Rs 40,000 As Compensation to Consumer After Food Supplied at Wedding Reception Causes Diarrhoea and Stomach Discomfort.

The doctor and the hospital argued that the patient’s vision issues were a result of blood sweeping into the orbital cavity during the removal of nasal polyps, causing fullness in the lateralmost corner of the orbit and subsequent vision impairment. They maintained that the patient had a bleeding tendency due to unknown factors and was given proper treatment, including consultation with an ophthalmologist.

However, the state commission’s order stated that the medical records convincingly established that serious nerve injury and left medial rectus were caused during the surgery. The commission found the doctor and hospital negligent for not providing an ophthalmologist consultation.

Nair, a driver working abroad, claimed that he had to work in a different capacity with lower earnings under the same employer after the incident. His claim for Rs 10.20 lakh towards loss of earnings was disallowed due to lack of evidence. The panel ruled that the entire compensation amount should be paid with 8% interest from the date of filing the petition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2024 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).