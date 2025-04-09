Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma presented Demand Drafts (DDs) to four institutions under his Discretionary Grants at a special event held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, said a release from Telangana CMO.

The grants aim to encourage innovation and community development.

Prajwala NGO, Maheshwaram - A well-known organisation working to prevent human trafficking has been given Rs.20 akhs. The grant will help the educational needs of the trafficked girls and children of trafficked women, added the statement.

RGUKT, Basar - The grant of Rs.15 lakhs will support the development of the Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development (IIED) Cell at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, encouraging research and student-led innovation.

Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad - A grant of Rs.2.24 lakhs for the special "Governor of Telangana Rolling Trophy" to be instituted to promote and reward excellence in community service among students.

Mayur Marg Senior Citizens' Association, Begumpet - The grant of Rs.1.35 lakhs will be used to purchase a TV and a public address system to enhance recreational and informative activities for senior citizens.

The Governor praised the efforts of the organisations and expressed hope that the grants would help them make a greater impact. He called for collaborative efforts to build a more compassionate and progressive Telangana.

Present at the event were Principal Secretary to Governor Shri M. Dana Kishore, IAS; Padma awardee Ms. Sunitha Krishnan of Prajwala; Brig. Prashant Halgeri from the Army College of Dental Sciences, Prof. A. Govardhan, Vice Chancellor of RGUKT Basar, and representatives from the Mayur Marg Senior Citizens' Association. (ANI)

