Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Telangana government on Wednesday issued a strong warning to All India Services (AIS) officers, instructing them to avoid any public conduct that may be deemed unbecoming of their position.

The warning came in a memo dated May 20, 2025, following recent instances of officers reportedly displaying inappropriate behaviour during public meetings and gatherings.

The government noted that such behaviour by AIS officers, including IAS, IPS, and IFS officers, had been exposed in various recent events and was damaging the image of the civil services.

According to the memo, these actions had "reflected poorly on All India Services Officers and impacted the image of the service, undermining the public's faith in the individual's ability to serve."

The memo, issued by K Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Secretary to the Government, cited Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, which mandates that "every Member of Service shall at all times maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and shall do nothing unbecoming of a Member of the Service."

The Chief Secretary emphasised that AIS officers must maintain high levels of professionalism, integrity, and decorum in their official responsibilities and public appearances. The government clarified that any officer found violating these expectations would be liable for disciplinary action.

"Henceforth, All India Services officers shall refrain from indulging in acts and gestures which are unbecoming of a Member of the Service in public meetings and gatherings. Any Member of Service who is violating the above instructions is liable for disciplinary action," the memo stated.

The order has been circulated to all IAS officers, and sent specifically to the Director General of Police to notify all IPS officers, and to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests for IFS officers.

The General Administration (SPLC) Department forwarded the memo for strict compliance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)