Yavatmal, May 21: In a macabre crime that has shocked Yavatmal’s education community, a 23-year-old school principal was arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband after researching “how to make poison” on Google, and then involving three of her teenage tuition students to help burn and dispose of the body.

The accused, Nidhi Deshmukh, principal of a private school on Darwha Road, reportedly murdered her 32-year-old husband, Shantanu Deshmukh, a temporary teacher at the same school, on May 13. She mixed a concoction of ground datura seeds and 15 paracetamol tablets into a pineapple milkshake and served it to her intoxicated husband, who collapsed and died within hours. Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Woman With Stone After She Tosses His Phone Into Water.

The couple had an inter-caste love marriage two years ago, but mounting domestic tensions, allegedly fuelled by Shantanu’s alcoholism, pushed Nidhi to plan the murder. What has left investigators stunned is her calculated approach—starting with a Google search on making poison and ending with a gruesome attempt to destroy evidence. ‘Kaam Ho Gaya Hai’: Minor Wife Kills Husband by Stabbing Him 36 Times in MP's Burhanpur, Shows Dead Body to Lover on Video Call.

On May 14, she allegedly enlisted the help of three Class 9 boys from her tuition classes to shift the body to the Chausala forest, around 15 km away. Fearing discovery, she returned the next night with the same minors to douse the corpse in petrol and set it on fire.

The partially burnt body was discovered on May 15, and later identified as Shantanu. During questioning, Nidhi confessed in detail, leading to her arrest and the detention of the three minors. Police are now investigating how she manipulated the students into participating in such a chilling crime.

