Khammam (Telangana) [India], February 14 (ANI): Two persons died on the spot and five others were injured after a granite-carrying vehicle overturned on the Kodad National Highway in Mudigonda of Khammam district on Friday.

Police have registered a case and the bodies have been shifted to the Post Mortem Examination (PME) centre for further proceedings.

According to the Sub-inspector of Mudigonda police station, "Today morning around 8:20 am, a granite-carrying vehicle overturned on the Kodad National Highway. Two workers died on the spot after granites fell on them, and five others were injured and shifted to the hospital for treatment. The bodies have been shifted to the Post Mortem Examination (PME) centre." (ANI)

