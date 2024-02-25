Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): In a setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and her husband Mothe Shoban Reddy joined the ruling Congress on Sunday.

The two leaders were formally inducted into the grand old party in the presence of AICC in-charge for Telangana, Deepa Dasmunshi and state minister Ponnam Prabhakar, among other party members.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Varun Gandhi Likely To Contest General Polls From Amethi Seat.

Speaking to ANI after the switchover on Sunday, Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy said despite giving yeoman service to the BRS, including their active involvement in the fight for statehood and mobilising several other protests, they were rewarded with significant positions in the party.

"Me and my husband had been with the BRS for more than 20 years, fought for Telangana's statehood and mobilised protests. Our good work wasn't acknowledged as we weren't rewarded with good positions or plum roles in the party. Such indifference made us join the Congress," Reddy told ANI.

Also Read | Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead in Haryana: INLD's State Unit Chief Gunned Down in Jhajjar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

On whether they were promised plum posts by the ruling Congress, she said there were no such promises as of now.

Earlier, former Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan and deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin also quit the BRS and joined the Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)