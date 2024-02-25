Chandigarh, February 25: The Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit President Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in an attack by unidentified assailants in the state's Jhajjar district on Sunday, police said. INLD spokesperson Rakesh Sihag said that Rathee, a former legislator, died after unidentified assailants opened fire at him while he was travelling in an SUV in Bahadurgarh town. Haryana INLD Chief Shot Dead: Nafe Singh Rathee Murdered in Broad Daylight in Bahadurgarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead in Haryana

हरियाणा के बहादुरगढ़ में बदमाशों ने इंडियन नेशनल लोकदल (INLD) के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नफे सिंह राठी को गोलियों से भूना। 3 सुरक्षाकर्मियों को भी गोली मारी। बदमाशों ने उनकी फॉर्च्यूनर पर 30 राउंड से ज्यादा गोलियां बरसाईं हैं। pic.twitter.com/IQAdokr7d6 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 25, 2024

The assailants were in a car, a police official said. The cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained, added the official.

