Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in parts of Telangana and has issued an orange alert, a meteorological department official said.

"Heavy rainfall is expected to occur today, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow in Telangana. Intensity of rainfall will increase from day one and for day three we have given orange alert as well," Dharmaraju, a scientist at Meteorological Department in Hyderabad, told ANI.

Eleven districts in the state received heavy rainfall on Friday, including Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, and Vikarabad, which received 10 cm of rainfall.

"Yesterday, almost eleven districts received heavy rainfall, especially in Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Medak, and Rajanna Sircilla. Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, and Vikarabad have received 10 cm of rainfall," Dharmaraju said.

He added that the southern parts of Hyderabad are expected to receive heavy rainfall, while the southern districts of the state, including Vikarabad, are predicted to witness heavy rainfall on July 21.

"Today, the southern parts of Hyderabad are expected to receive heavy rainfall, and from today to the day after tomorrow, and on the 21st of July, the entire state will receive widespread rainfall. Certain districts, including Vikarabad, the city and the southern districts of the state, are going to receive very heavy rainfall on July 21," he told ANI.

According to a press release by IMD, Nawabpet (dist Vikarabad), Chevella (dist Rangareddy), Husnabad (ARG) (dist Siddipet), Yadagirigutta (dist Y. Bhuvanagiri) received a rainfall of 10 cm each; Nanganur (dist Siddipet), Yadagirigutta (ARG) (dist Y. Bhuvanagiri) received 9 cm each; Medak (dist Medak), Himayatnagar (dist Hyderabad), Ramayampet (dist Medak) received 8 cm each; Shekpet (dist Hyderabad) received a rainfall of 7 cm.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala & Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during July 19-25; Tamil Nadu during July 19-22; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana on July 21, the meteorological department said. (ANI)

