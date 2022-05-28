Hyderabad, May 28 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 7,93,133.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Four Cases of BA.4, Three of BA.5 Omicron Sub-Variants Detected For First Time.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 26.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Court Permission To Attend IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

A Health department bulletin said 45 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,599.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

No fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to stand at 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,984 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases was 423, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)