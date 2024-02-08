Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided various locations in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

The search operations were conducted at Himayathnagar and LB Nagar in Hyderabad, as per sources.

Also Read | Hookah Banned in Karnataka: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Imposes Statewide Ban on Sale and Consumption of Hookah.

Further details on the raids are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)