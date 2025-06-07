Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Passing out parade of the 49th batch of Sub-Inspector trainees was held with grandeur at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), CISF, Hakimpet, Hyderabad.

Nilima Rani Singh, Inspector General, CISF Central Sector, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In her address, she commended the dedication, perseverance, and professionalism demonstrated by the trainees throughout their training.

She emphasised the significance of their achievement and encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of integrity and service as they step into operational roles. The ceremony was attended by senior CISF officers, stakeholders, senior civil and police officials, and the proud families of the graduating officers.

The event marked the successful completion of rigorous training for 347 Sub-Inspectors, including 42 lady officers, who are now ready to join the ranks of the CISF.

The contingents comprised 305 male and 42 female Sub-Inspectors, who completed comprehensive training in both indoor and outdoor domains. The curriculum included a wide spectrum of subjects such as Industrial Security Management, Aviation Security, Disaster Management, VIP Security, Leadership Skills, Soft Skills, and tactical training in Urban Operations, Jungle Warfare, and Weapon Handling with modern firearms.

The chief guest presented multiple awards to the outstanding trainees:

The All-Round Best and Best in Indoor Training award was given to Sub-Inspector Vanshika Tyagi; Best in Outdoor Training given to Sub-Inspector Dinesh; Best in Firing given to Sub-Inspector Neeraj Baghel.

This batch underwent Competency-Based Training (CBT), an advanced, outcome-oriented training methodology aimed at equipping officers for multifaceted operational roles.

"The adoption of CBT reflects NISA's commitment to developing high-calibre officers prepared to take on contemporary security challenges," according to an official statement.

The training carried out by NISA has been recognised multiple times, as the institute received the National Award for Excellence in Training in 2016, by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT); the Finest India Skills & Talent (F.I.S.T) Award in 2017 by the Fire and Safety Association of India; Union Home Minister's Trophy for Best Training Institute in 2017 and 2020 among CAPFs, Accreditation as a "UTKRISHT" institution in 2024 under NSCSTI; Recognition as a 'Centre of Excellence' in Industrial Security by the Government of India. (ANI)

