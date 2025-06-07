New Delhi, June 7: A man who issued a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been arrested by a team from the North-West District Special Staff of the Delhi Police. The accused was apprehended from Ghaziabad following swift investigative efforts after the threatening call was made late on Thursday night.

According to police officials, the threat call was made to the Ghaziabad Police Control Room (PCR) while the accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Shortly after the threat was received, the Delhi Police Control Room was alerted, and the matter was escalated due to the high-profile nature of the target. Death Threats Against Delhi CM, Police Launch Search.

Investigators identified the caller and tracked his location, but by the time authorities reached the source, the suspect had switched off his mobile phone. After intensive tracing efforts, the Special Staff managed to arrest him from a hideout in Ghaziabad. Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused is a law graduate (LLB), who had been facing personal turmoil due to a troubled marriage. His wife had recently left him, which reportedly pushed him into emotional distress.

Before making the death threat, he had placed another call in which he demanded to speak to his wife, police said. Interestingly, the accused was found in possession of fake identification cards that appeared to be police credentials, raising suspicions that he may have attempted to impersonate law enforcement personnel. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta May Move into Govt Bungalow in Civil Lines: Officials.

Officers stated that he repeatedly tried to mislead the police during questioning. “Assessment of the threat perception of VIPs or VVIPs is conducted by security agencies on the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA),” a senior Delhi Police officer said. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is entitled to Z-category security under the standard protocol. Security agencies are expected to reassess her security cover following this incident, officials confirmed. Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether the accused has any prior criminal history or links to other disruptive activities. Authorities have also launched a separate enquiry into the use of forged police IDs found in his possession.

