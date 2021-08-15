Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, taking the tally to 6,52,380 and the toll to 3,842.

The number of active cases stood at 7,268, a state government bulletin said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Raises Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines for First Dose Recipients to 70% in Govt Centres.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 52 cases followed by Karimnagar (30) and Nalgonda (17).

Three districts--Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool and Yadadri-Bhongir, recorded zero cases.

Also Read | Realme GT & Realme GT Master Edition India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

A total of 50,126 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,33,94,678.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 582 people being cured, taking the total number to 6,41,270.

The recovery rate and Case Fatality Rate in the state was 98.29 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.44 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)