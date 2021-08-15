Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch its GT Series in India on August 18, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the company has been teasing GT Series on its official YouTube channel and other social media accounts. Last week, we heard speculations regarding the specifications of the GT Series. Now, a report has tipped the pricing of both Realme GT and GT Master Edition phones. Realme GT 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Its India Launch.

A tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the pricing of both phones along with a slew of other features. As per the tipster, Realme GT Master Edition will be made available with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The clock is ticking! Less than 3 Days to go for the Biggest launch of the year! Experience #MasteryBeyondSpeed with the #realmeGT Master Edition. Launching realme GT series at 12:30 PM on our official channels. Watch the livestream: https://t.co/EktiygsWKQ pic.twitter.com/3AquLPJMYD — realme (@realmeIndia) August 15, 2021

The 8GB + 128GB is said to be priced at Rs 25,999 whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant could cost Rs 27,999. On the other hand, Realme GT might be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage with a price tag of around Rs 35,000.

Realme GT Master Edition (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT will reportedly feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz screen whereas the Master Edition could get a 6.55-inch. Both smartphones are said to flaunt a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, they could sport a 32MP lens for selfies and video calls. The Realme GT will be offered in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue and Racing Yellow colours. On the other side, Realme GT Master Edition will be made available in Luna White, Cosmos Black and Voyager Gray options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2021 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).