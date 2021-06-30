Hyderabad, June 30 (PTI): Telangana on Wednesday recorded 917 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities, taking the tally till date to 6,23,510 and 3,661 respectively.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 108 followed by Nalgonda (71) and Karimnagar (66) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases during the day with 1,006 people recuperating from the infectious disease thereby taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 6,06,461.

The number of active cases was 13,388, the bulletin said.

It said 1,09,802 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,86,71,907.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population was 5,01,663.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.58 per cent while it was 1.3 per cent at the national-level. Similarly, the recovery rate was 97.26 per cent as against 96.88 per cent in the country.

