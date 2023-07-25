Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) One worker died and two others injured when a machine carrying concrete mixture collapsed at a cement factory in Telangana's Suryapet district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the factory located in Mellacheruvu village when the concrete mixture was being shifted from ground floor to construct a slab on the sixth floor.

Also Read | Udupi College Case: Karnataka Police Warns of Legal Action for Spreading Fake News in Connection With Video Recording of Hindu Girls in College Restroom.

The machine got stuck on the fourth floor. Some workers were repairing it but suddenly it collapsed and fell down along with three workers resulting in death of one person and injuring two others. They injured have been shifted to a hospital, a senior police official told PTI.

Rescue operations are underway at the factory, he said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Passes Bill to Include Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar Communities in Scheduled Tribes List in Chhattisgarh.

Asked about reports that several people were trapped following the mishap, the official said based on preliminary information no one seems to have been trapped. However, they can confirm on it only after the equipment is removed from the place, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)