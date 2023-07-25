Udupi July 25: The Karnataka Police have warned of legal action for giving and circulating false information in connection with the case of recording Hindu girls in a Udupi college restroom. Three Muslim female students were accused of allegedly recording the videos of Hindu girls in a college restroom. Hakay Akshay Machchindra, Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP), speaking to the media on Tuesday, requested the people not to believe fake news in this connection.

"Rumours should not be spread to create confusion among people. If any documents or evidence are available, hand it over to the police and cooperate with the police department," he appealed. "There are no clues available in this connection to lodge a suo moto case in the interest of the society. There are no photos and videos available in the mobiles of the alleged girls. They have been inquired as per the rules of the college. The girls have claimed that they have done it for fun," he said. Gurugram: Duo Thrashed by Club Owner, Bouncers for Filming Video.

Machchindra said that the matter was circulated on social media and news. "It is being spread with ulterior motives. Use of hidden cameras in the incident has not come to our knowledge during the investigation. We are focusing on videos being circulated for blackmailing. It is wrong to simply forward messages without knowing the truth. Facebook and WhatsApp are being monitored for viral posts in this regard."

Yashpal Suvarna, BJP MLA from Udupi has demanded action against the girls who are guilty in this case. "The Udupi district is academically well known and women are respected here. The acts of these girls have forced the people of the district to bow down their heads in shame. The whole district is insulted due to this act." He further said, "Fun in these matters is not acceptable. There is a role of invisible hands behind this act. I am suspicious about the incident. The placing of cameras in the toilet is not acceptable. I demand action against three girls and the matter will be brought to the notice of the CM and the Home Minister," he said. Karnataka: Three College Girls Make Video of Fellow Student in Restroom, Suspended in Udupi.

"The government will issue an externment order for those who work in Hindu organisations. But, they are not saying a word about the incident. I urge the police to gather evidence from mobile phones and initiate action," BJP Yashpal Suvarna stated. The incident of the three college female students belonging to minority religion being suspended for recording videos of Hindu girls in college restrooms was reported last week.

The case took a communal turn with allegations surfacing that the Muslim girls recorded the personal videos in restrooms and sent them to male students. It was also alleged that these male students also belong to the minority community, who would make the videos viral on social media. Sources stated that the Hindu girls questioned the accused in the campus leading to arguments and confrontation. The Hindu activists also rushed to the college and demanded action.

Rachan Saliyan, District President of SarvaCollege Vidyarthi Shakti organisation had submitted a written memorandum in this regard to SP Machchindra. "Even as the complaint is submitted to the principal over recording of videos while using restrooms and spreading them after the protest, the college management had hushed up the case after getting apology letters from the students. I urge you to seize the mobiles of students and initiate action," he had stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).