New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that Andhra Pradesh has agreed to instal telemetry instruments at all off-take points along the Krishna river and its canals to measure actual water usage.

Reddy, addressing the media after a high-level meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said a consensus was reached to empower the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to carry out this telemetry installation exercise.

Also Read | Congress OBC Advisory Council Passes ‘Bengaluru Declaration’, Seeks Caste Census and Breaking 50% Reservation Cap.

"We said we would immediately provide funds to KRMB for this purpose," Reddy said.

The decision comes against the backdrop of years of tension and accusations between the two Telugu-speaking states, each alleging the other of drawing excess water from the Krishna river system.

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Drive: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Lauds Voters As Electoral Roll Revision Nears Completion; Over 88% Forms Received.

Telemetry, which allows for real-time monitoring of water flow, is expected to provide reliable data and transparency, helping build trust between the two sides.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)