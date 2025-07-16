Bengaluru, July 16: The AICC OBC Advisory Council, chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday passed a 'Bengaluru Declaration', which demanded conducting a national-level caste census by the Census Commission of India. The declaration called for a national-level caste census and breaking the 50 per cent reservation cap to ensure fair representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in education, employment, politics, and other sectors. The council also demanded reservation in private educational institutions in lines with Article 15(5) of the Constitution.

Reading out the declaration, CM Siddaramaiah said, "A national level caste census must be conducted by the Census Commission of India, officially known as the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India (ORGI). The Census must include Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political aspects of each individual and castes keeping at the forefront, the Telangana State (SEEEP CASTE SURVEY) as a role model." AICC OBC Advisory Council Meet Begins in Bengaluru; Focus on Consolidation and Empowerment.

The declaration further stated, "Breaking the 50 per cent cap barrier in providing reservation, thereby ensuring suitable reservation for the OBCs, in education, service, political and other areas. Reservation in Private Educational Institutes as per article 15(5) of the Constitution." Addressing the press after the council meeting, CM Siddaramaiah thanked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and appreciated him for his contribution.

"We unanimously thank Nyay Yodha Rahul Gandhi for courageously taking the crucial initiative for the marginalised sections of the society in our country and standing up for the cause of the backwards classes in particular... The council conveys its appreciation and credits Rahul Gandhi's contribution to this historic achievement," Siddaramaiah said. "Although this is a milestone, it is also a small step in ensuring social justice, as stated in our constitution. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, India is destined to achieve its ultimate constitutional objective of crucial transformation, leading to an equal society in our nation. We take an oath to continue to fight for justice for all," he added. ‘Let’s Have the Debate’: KT Rama Rao Challenges Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Public Debate at Medigadda Barrage, Slams Congress for ‘Political Fraud’.

Earlier in the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah asserted that India can't remain a true democracy if the minorities and other marginalised communities, including Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are not heard. "India cannot be a true democracy if OBCs, SCs, STs, and minorities -- the AHINDA communities -- are merely counted but not heard," Siddaramaiah said while addressing the AICC OBC council meet here, adding, "This is not just a fight for reservation. It is a fight for dignity, recognition, and real power for those historically denied it." AHINDA is a Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru (minorities), Hindulidavaru (backward classes), and Dalitaru (Dalits/SCs).

