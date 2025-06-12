Bhubaneswar/Bhadrak, Jun 12 (PTI) Internet services have been suspended in parts of Odisha's Bhadrak district in the wake of tension following the death of a man during a clash over cattle smuggling, police said on Thursday.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout said the decision to suspend internet services for 24 hours from 6 am of Thursday was taken in order to maintain the law and order situation.

The district administration has also deployed additional police personnel in sensitive areas of Bhadrak, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and job for one of the family members of the deceased, and ordered strict action against the culprits.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Parida (45) of Kasati village.

He died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, the SP said.

Parida was allegedly attacked by members of a rival group for opposing cattle smuggling, he said, quoting the FIR lodged by the family members.

“We have arrested 12 people, including the prime accused, by conducting raids at various places in Odisha and outside the state. Efforts are underway to nab the others involved in the incident,” Rout told reporters.

