Mumbai, June 12: Archery fans in Meghalaya are closely tracking the Shillong Teer Results for June 12, 2025. Held under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) supervision, the event features two exciting rounds daily. From Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer to Khanapara, Juwai, and Jowai Ladrymbai, all outcomes are published on the Shillong Teer Result Chart. Participants can conveniently check the winning numbers online on portals like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Eager to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for June 12? Scroll down for the complete chart.

Shillong Teer Results draws thousands of hopeful players daily by blending traditional archery with lottery-like excitement. The first round starts at 10:30 AM, followed by a second round where winners are picked based on the last two digits of arrows hitting the mark. Accurate guesses can win participants impressive prizes. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is promptly updated after every round, featuring the day’s winning numbers and other relevant updates. Scroll below to view the complete list. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.