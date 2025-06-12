Mumbai, June 12: Archery fans in Meghalaya are closely tracking the Shillong Teer Results for June 12, 2025. Held under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) supervision, the event features two exciting rounds daily. From Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer to Khanapara, Juwai, and Jowai Ladrymbai, all outcomes are published on the Shillong Teer Result Chart. Participants can conveniently check the winning numbers online on portals like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Eager to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for June 12? Scroll down for the complete chart.

Shillong Teer Results draws thousands of hopeful players daily by blending traditional archery with lottery-like excitement. The first round starts at 10:30 AM, followed by a second round where winners are picked based on the last two digits of arrows hitting the mark. Accurate guesses can win participants impressive prizes. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is promptly updated after every round, featuring the day’s winning numbers and other relevant updates. Scroll below to view the complete list. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 12, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result for June 12, 2025, will be declared in two rounds by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The outcomes will be published on the official Shillong Teer Result Chart, available on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. in. Round 1 results will be announced at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2. For your convenience, the updated Shillong Teer Result Chart for  June 12 is also provided below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal? 

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round - 

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round - 

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round - 

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -  

Second Round - 

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game legally conducted under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Held from Monday to Saturday, the game is primarily played at Shillong’s Polo Ground and managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The format involves 50 skilled archers who shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second at a specific target. Players place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, with the winning number based on the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Shillong Teer enjoys significant popularity among locals as a fully legal and state-regulated activity.

