Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,89,860, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatalities reported.

Also Read | Uttarakhand ABP C-Voter Exit Poll Results 2022: Congress Likely to Win 35 Seats, BJP 29.

A Health department bulletin said 287 people recovered from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,84,224.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Repolling to Be Held in 6 Booths in Ukhrul and Senapati on March 8 Due to Violence.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 35, followed by Ranga Reddy (9) and Medchal Malkajgiri (6) districts.

The number of active cases was 1,525, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 99.29 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)