Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district acquitted a 35-year-old driver who was accused of killing a man over an extra-marital affair and dumping his body in a lake.

Sessions judge A N Sirsikar on December 30 acquitted the accused, Rahul Maurti Kamble, a resident of Mumbra, citing that the prosecution had failed to establish charges against him beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case involved the arrest of Mohammad Anis Mohammad Rafique Khan and his wife Mohazin Mohammad Anis Khan. The district court initially convicted Mohammad, but the high court acquitted him later, while the sessions court acquitted Mohazin.

According to the prosecution, the victim, Anwar Hussain Shahabuddin Shaikh (22), was having an affair with Mohazin. Despite warnings, Shaikh remained in contact with Mohazin.

On March 1, 2012, Kamble and the couple strangled Shaikh with a nylon rope, put his body in a plastic bag and threw it in Fadkepada Lake, they alleged.

The police later recovered the body and registered a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

