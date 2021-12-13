Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) Thane has reported 86 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,70,546, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,593 as no fatality was reported on Sunday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,816, while the death toll stands at 3,302, another official said.

