Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) With the addition of 478 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Friday, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,46,331, an official said on Saturday.

As eight more persons died due to the viral infection, the cumulative death toll in the district reached 6,014, he said, adding that the mortality rate in the district now stands at 2.44 per cent.

A total of 2,36,153 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 disease in the district so far, which he said has improved the recovery rate to 95.87 per cent. The number of active cases is 4,164.

As on January 8, the overall coronavirus case count in neighbouring Palghar district stood at 44,555 with 1,192 fatalities, he said.

