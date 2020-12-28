Thane, Dec 28 (PTI) With the addition of 341 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,41,814, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of two more persons, the death toll in Thane district rose to 5,926.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.45 per cent.

A total of 2,31,647 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in Thane district so far, taking the recovery rate to 95.80 per cent, the official said, adding that the district is now left with 4,241 active cases.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 44,143, while the number of fatalities is 1,182, he added.

The daily number of tests conducted in Thane and Palghar districts is not provided by authorities.

In Maharashtra, 50,635 new tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,25,02,554, as per the state government data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)