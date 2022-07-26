Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) Thane has recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 7,33,543, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 965 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Monday, raising the fatality toll in the district to 11,927, he said.

The recovery count in Thane was 7,20,591, the official added.

