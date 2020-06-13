Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Thane: SUV Smashes into Tree, 4 Injured

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:26 PM IST
Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) Four persons were injured after their sports utility vehicle dashed into a tree on GB Road here late Saturday night, an official said.

Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said the four injured persons, including two women, have been rushed to hospital and their condition is serious.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video.

The four had to be taken out of the completely mangled SUV by firemen and RDMC staff, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

