Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video

Raipur, June 13: Social distancing norms went for a toss at a protest called by a Congress legislator in Korea district of Chhattisgarh. Several demonstrators gathered alongside him as they raised slogans against a private firm which laid off its workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Videos captured from the spot showed non-adherence to government guidelines at the protest called by MLA Vinay Jaiswal. Delhi's Rajouri Garden Restaurant Served Closure Notice for Hosting Birthday Party Flouting Social Distancing Norms.

In the clips circulated online, Jaiswal could be seen surrounded by nearly a dozen protester with some of them seen without masks. They raised slogans and held placards against the sacking of 32 workers by a company in the district.

Watch Video of Vinay Jaiswal's Protest

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: Norms of social distancing flouted at a protest organised by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea district, demanding the reinstatement of 32 workers of a company. pic.twitter.com/SvFxEO97Dz — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

As per the guidelines issued by the government, wearing of face masks in public is mandatory. A day earlier, State Minister Ravindra Choubey had announced a fine of Rs 100 on those found not wearing facial masks or cloth covering their faces in the public. The government has also barred all forms of congregations to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).