New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The 90th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) took place on Thursday to assess infrastructure projects in the road, railway, and metro sectors. According to a release, the meeting focused on improving multimodal connectivity and enhancing logistics efficiency in accordance with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP).

The release further stated that the NPG evaluated five projects (two Road, two Railway, and one Metro) for their conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, and intermodal coordination. These initiatives are expected to boost logistics efficiency, reduce travel times, and deliver significant socio-economic benefits across regions.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) proposed the upgrading of NH-165 from Aakiveedu to Digamarru in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. The project aims to enhance interconnectivity by upgrading the existing road to a 2/4-lane paved shoulder configuration, improving connectivity between NH-216 and NH-65.

The enhanced highway is expected to alleviate congestion on existing roads by providing an alternative corridor for commercial traffic, reducing urban congestion, and improving road safety.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) is undertaking the upgradation of NH-754K from a single/2-lane road to a 2-lane configuration with paved shoulders in Gujarat's Kachchh and Patan districts. The project includes both brownfield improvements and greenfield bypass/realignment sections to optimize connectivity. The improved corridor will play a crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity by linking NH-341 and facilitating better access to Bhuj Railway Station and New Bhuj Airport.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways, through the East Coast Railway, proposes the construction of a 101.26 km-long Broad Gauge (BG) railway line from Jajpur-Keonjhar Road to Dhamara Port via Aradi under the Khurda Division. This greenfield project aims to enhance freight movement and passenger connectivity in Odisha's Jajpur and Bhadrak districts. The railway line will provide a direct link between industrial clusters, coal fields, and Dhamara Port.

It also proposes the doubling of the Furkating-New Tinsukia railway section, covering 193.89 km in Assam, as part of the larger Lumding-Tinsukia-Dibrugarh Doubling Project. This brownfield project aims to enhance railway capacity, improve freight and passenger movement, and support economic development in the Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia districts.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) proposes the extension of the Noida Metro Rail Corridor from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, covering 11.56 km. This brownfield project aims to enhance urban mobility in Noida and Greater Noida, reducing congestion on roads and improving public transport accessibility. The corridor will serve as a crucial link between Noida Metro Rail Corporation's (NMRC) Aqua Line and Delhi Metro Rail

These infrastructure projects, aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, will significantly enhance connectivity, improve logistics, and contribute to regional and national economic growth. The meeting was chaired by Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Pankaj Kumar. (ANI)

