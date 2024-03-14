New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Irish author John Boyne knows that he will always be remembered for his bestselling novel, "The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas", even though he has "written much better books" since the release of the Holocaust novel in 2006.

Touted to be the most translated Irish novel of all time, the book, Boyne admits, would continue to be his "most famous and the biggest selling one" and he is not complaining.

"I think I have written much better books since ('The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas') but this is the most famous one and the biggest selling one. I think that is just going to be the way it is but I don't see that as a negative. It is still a book that I wrote, it is still a book I am very proud of. Something has to be my most famous one so why not this one?!" he told PTI.

The book is the story of Bruno, the nine-year-old son of a senior SS officer at Auschwitz, who develops an unlikely friendship with Shmuel, an imprisoned Jewish boy.

It has sold over 11 million copies and has been adapted for film, theatre, ballet and opera.

The 52-year-old also opened up about the controversy regarding the novel, which has been used across the UK as a tool to teach about the Holocaust in both History and English lessons.

The book has been criticised by institutions like Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, Melbourne Holocaust Museum and Holocaust Centre North for its "historical inaccuracies", "stereotypical portrayals of major characters", and cautioned anyone, who studies or teaches about Holocaust, to avoid it.

"I think a lot of criticism is kind of ill-informed. I think they don't understand the nature of fiction and what the writer's job is as opposed to the non-fiction writer's job. I was aware that there are people who are going to be negative about the book but anybody who is negative about the book that they haven't read, doesn't really have a voice I think.

"Read the book then criticise it but people were criticising it before they even read it. I really don't listen to that very much," he noted.

In 2022, Boyne, the author of two dozen released its sequel "All The Broken Places", where Bruno's older sister Gretel --now 91-years-old -- looks back on a life "scarred by guilt and grief".

Asked what is in Ireland's soil that makes it so fertile for Booker winners, Boyne, who personally doesn't consider prizes "that important", agreed that Ireland is indeed a "good country to grow up in if anyone wants to be a writer".

As many as six Irish authors, including last year's Paul Lynch, have won the coveted prize since its inception in 1969.

"I think in Ireland we do have a self-fulfilling thing that each generation has produced so many writers that encourages the next generation to believe that there is a possibility for them that they can also write. British publishers for example are always looking for the next group of Irish writers," he explained.

Boyne's other bestselling books include "The Boy at the Top of the Mountain", "The Heart's Invisible Furies" and "The Echo Chamber".

