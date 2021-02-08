New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Human rights NGO ANHAD on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'andolan jivi' remarks, saying there would have been no independence if there were no andolankaris.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, the prime minister had hit out at those behind the farmers' protests, saying a new "breed" of agitators called "andolan jeevi" has emerged in the country who cannot live without an agitation and the nation should guard against them.

In a statement, Act Now for Harmony and Democracy (ANHAD) said, "We want to remind the nation that there would have been no independence if there were no andolankaris (not andolanjivis, parjeevi)," the NGO said.

"The andolankaris of India have fought for a society which is just, equal, plural and diverse unlike their brand of andolan which has spread hatred and mayhem in this country," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)