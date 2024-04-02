Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak hit out at opposition parties and said that they have no agenda or policy.

"BJP's wave is going on in the entire state. The opposition is scattered and they have no agenda or policy. Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will win all 80 seats," said Brajesh Pathak.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Bharatiya Janata Party Karyakartas from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and reaffirmed the BJP's commitment towards development.

In an audio interaction at the "Tiffin Baithak" (meeting) with BJP Karyakartas, discussed on several topics including, restoration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor, women's empowerment, infrastructure and healthcare development, etc.

"10 years ago, you entrusted me with the responsibility of being your representative for the first time. This year, I urge you to once again choose me as your representative and help the NDA win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha," the Prime Minister said.The Prime Minister said that we have witnessed the remarkable transformation of Kashi over the past 10 years.

"You all have witnessed the remarkable transformation of Kashi over the past 10 years. It's imperative that we make people more aware of the works we have done and help 'Modi ki Guarantee' reach everyone," he added.

"We people of the BJP are hard working people. We worked hard to break all our previous records. Therefore, records have to be broken in every booth, records have to be broken in the entire Lok Sabha constituency, records have to be broken in the entire Uttar Pradesh and entire India," he said.

In a conversation with one of the party karyakartas, Rakesh Sonkar expressed, "In my constituency, women are pleased with the 'Ijjatghar', i.e the provision of toilets, along with the improved cleanliness in the city. The opposition's efforts will falter here, just as in Varanasi, where people say, 'Har Ghar Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi.'

PM Modi will be contesting from the Varanasi seat. In 2014, he defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and in 2019, he won against the Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav and Congress leader Ajay Rai.

Even before Modi, Varanasi had been a BJP stronghold, with the party retaining it consistently since 1991 except in 2004 when the Congress's Rajesh Kumar Mishra had won.

In 2014, the BJP clinched a staggering 71 seats in the state. However, in 2019, facing a formidable alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the ruling alliance's seat count went down to 64. Despite the BSP securing 10 seats, the SP failed to surpass five.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.With political dynamics shifting in the state, the BJP is spearheading a robust alliance, encompassing parties like RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and Nishad party bolstering its position.

On the other hand, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav aligns with the opposition bloc, Mayawati embarks on the electoral journey solo.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

