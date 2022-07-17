Sitapur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Three boys drowned in Gobarahia canal here in Rampur Mathura area on Sunday when they were bathing in it, police said.

The three reportedly slipped and went deep into the canal which was swelling with rain water, they said.

Police said they fished out the bodies of the three boys after they were told about the incident by the villagers.

The deceased were identified as Amit, 13, Lalit, 11, and Shyamsundar, 9, they said.

SO Rampur Mathura Chandra Prakash Tiwari went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Mithilesh Tripathi, SDM Mehmudabad, told PTI that an ex gratia sum of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the family of each deceased.

Process of grant will be initiated after reports of the post mortem and fund will be transferred directly in the account of a family member of the deceased, Tripathi said.

