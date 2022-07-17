New Delhi, July 17: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two persons for robbing a man of Rs 34 lakh while he was riding a scooty, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sayed Imran and Rahul Sikka a.k.a. Punjabi, had planned robbery to compensate for their losses in their respective businesses, and to gain quick and easy money.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said the robbery incident took place on June 23 when the complainant Vicky Gupta was going to Punjabi Basti Ghanta Ghar, Subzi Mandi, Delhi from his office carrying Rs 34.17 lakhs. Gujarat Shocker: Man Accuses In-Laws of Kidnapping His Wife Over Love Marriage in Banaskantha, FIR Lodged.

"As soon as he turned towards Shastri Nagar from Kamal T Point two persons came from his backside on Sarai Rohilla fly over on scooty and put their scooty in front of his two wheeler. Thereafter scooty driver came and stopped his scooty and pillion rider threatened to kill him and robbed the bag and fled away towards Shastri Nagar red light," DCP Goel said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sarai Rohilla police station and began the investigation. During the probe, a police team was constituted which conducted a local inquiry to gather vital clues related to the case as there was no clue about the assailants.

"The team went through the criminal record of several persons who were active in the vicinity but found no clue. Thereafter, CCTV footage near the crime scene was collected and it revealed that two persons who were on TVS N torq scooty, had committed the crime," the DCP said.

Raids were also conducted at all possible hideouts of the accused in Delhi-NCR, Kullu, Manali etc but all went in vain but finally after technical investigation and thorough questioning of several people, the accused's names were revealed and they were nabbed in Uttarakhand.

The third accused, identified as Amir, along with his associates had planned the robbery and provided a stolen scooty for a sum of Rs 6,000 to the accused robbers from Jafarabad, Delhi.

The robbed money was distributed by Amir, Sayed Imran, Rahul Sikka and the fourth accused, identified as Nadeem.

The accused Amir and Nadeem hatched the whole conspiracy and are still at large.

"Multiple raids are being conducted at all possible hideouts to nab them," the official added.

