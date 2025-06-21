Hardoi (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Three children drowned in a pit filled with rainwater on the outskirts of Gaura Danda village in Hardoi district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Durgesh (11), Kartik (10) and Pavnish (12), all residents of Hardoi district, they said.

The three boys left their homes around 4 pm and reached a mango orchard reportedly owned by a former block pramukh.

While playing near a pit filled with rainwater, they accidentally slipped into it and drowned, local SHO Shivnarayan Singh said.

On getting information, local residents rushed to the spot and pulled the children out of the pit. They were taken to the community health centre where doctors declared them dead, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

