New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): A dilapidated house collapsed in the Mandawali area of East Delhi's Patparganj Assembly constituency on Friday, trapping three children under the debris.

According to reports, the children were passing through a lane when the structure gave way.

Also Read | Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: Man Drowns in Maharashtra's Jagbudi River During Ganesh Idol Immersion.

Locals swiftly rescued the children from the rubble and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

One of the children is said to be in critical condition, while the other two are receiving treatment.

Also Read | Smartphone Export From India: Shipments of 'Made in India' Phones Grew 15% YoY in Q2 2025, Dixon Technologies Becomes Largest Manufacturer, Says Counterpoint Research Report.

Delhi Police, and fire department officials reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation to ensure no one else was trapped under the debris.

Authorities confirmed that the house was uninhabited due to its poor condition.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)