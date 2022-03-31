Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 31 (ANI): An old three-headed idol of Lord Vishnu recovered from the river Jhelum on Wednesday has been handed over to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pulwama police in a statement said, "We received information from the residents of Lelhar village of Kakapora that some labourers have found an idol during extraction of sand from river Jhelum. A team from Kakapora Police Station headed by the Station house officer (SHO) rushed at the spot and took possession of the old three-headed Lord Vishnu idol."

Police informed the archaeological team about the same and after completing all legal formalities, the idol was handed over to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

