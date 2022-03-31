New Delhi, March 31: Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will go to Bihar in the second half of April and also visit the birthplace of freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh in Bhojpur district, sources said on Thursday. They said he is likely to visit the state for two days. Shah is also likely to meet senior BJP leaders from the state where the party shares power with Janata Dal (United) in the government headed Nitish Kumar.

Ties between the BJP, which has emerged as the largest party in the state assembly with three MLAs of Vikassheel Insaan Party joining it followed by the RJD and Kumar's JD(U), and the JD(U) have been far from smooth, with leaders of the two parties often sniping at each other. Amit Shah Announces Armed Forces Special Powers Act Relaxations in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

Shah is scheduled to visit a number of states as part of his constant exercise to take stock of the party's affairs while also attending government programmes. He will also be visiting Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the coming days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)