Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Three men were arrested here for allegedly abducting a Delhi resident and robbing him of Rs 10 lakh and his luxury car worth Rs 1 crore, police said on Friday.

Ramnagariya SHO Vishnu Kumar Khatri said the victim, Parvendra Singh, was on a visit to Jaipur when he was abducted by four persons, who extorted from him Rs 10 lakh and his car as ransom.

Based on Singh's complaint, a case was registered on March 11 against the four accused under sections 364 (A) (kidnapping for ransom) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, Khatri added.

While Jagdish Meena (38) was nabbed from Ramnagariya on Thursday and the stolen car was recovered from him, his associates Kamal Singh Meena (35) and Bhim Singh (38) were arrested on Friday, the SHO added.

The police said they are on the lookout for the fourth accused.

The complainant and Jagdish Meena were former business partners, they added.

