Kapurthala, May 19: The granthi of Gurdwara Hatt Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi here was injured after he was attacked by a masked man, police said on Friday. The accused, who was later overpowered by sewadars, was identified as Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Sarupwal village, they said.

The accused often visited Gurdwara Hatt Sahib. On Thursday evening, he went there wearing a mask. The sewadars present there objected to him covering his face but he ignored them and offered prayers, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur Lodhi, Babandeep Singh. When Lakhbir was coming out of the gurdwara, he challenged the sewadars, he said.

Watch Video: Masked Man Attacks Granthi of Gurdwara Hatt Sahib

Now this unfortunate incident happened in Gurudwara Sahib of Sultanpur Lodhi A person attacked Granthi Singh#Punjab @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/cPiZKJe2TL — diamond panjab (@Parvind82734796) May 19, 2023

As the sewadars gheraoed him, he pulled out a small sword and attacked the granthi, Amritpal Singh, injuring him. The accused was later overpowered by the sewadars and handed over to the police, he added.

Amritpal received a minor injury on his arm and was discharged after first aid, according to police. A case has been registered against Lakhbir under relevant provisions of law, including Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code, the DSP said.

