Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Three people were arrested and 26 stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession in suburban Kurla here, police said on Tuesday.

The police have busted a theft racket with the arrest of Arif Khokhar (28), Vyankatesh Mane (27), an autorickshaw driver and Amit Mane (27), who is a businessman, an official from Kurla police said.

Khokhar allegedly stole mobile phones and sold them to Vyankatesh and Amit at a cheaper rate, he said.

Khokhar is a drug addict with multiple mobile phone thefts to his name, the official said.

The police suspect the involvement of more people in the racket, he said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio.

