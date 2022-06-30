Ghaziabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Three people, including two motorcyclists, died after they fell off a flyover onto a service road following an accident in Thakur Dwara area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased are identified as Vishal, a native of Bamheta village in Ghaziabad, Rajat from Allahabad, and Anmol, a resident of Modi Nagar, the police said.

Vishal and Rajat were riding on a motorcycle and they rammed their bike into Anmol, a sanitation worker, on the flyover, on Wednesday night.

The impact of the accident was such that all the three fell off the flyover. They succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, police said, adding their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

